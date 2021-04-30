Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.14. 79,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 273,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth $331,000.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

