Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DURYY remained flat at $$8.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

