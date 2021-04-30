ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 57.0% in April

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

