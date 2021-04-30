AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 7,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 499,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

The stock has a market cap of $627.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

