StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2,030.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,489,343,634 coins and its circulating supply is 17,076,149,280 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

