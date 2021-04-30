Impleum (IMPL) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 64.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $67,858.29 and $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,639,691 coins and its circulating supply is 9,532,745 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

