SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ:ATRC remained flat at $$76.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

