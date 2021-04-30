F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.360-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.17 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

