TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.42. 37,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.03, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,986,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000.

