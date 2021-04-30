Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 249,832 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,832 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Donaldson worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $63.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

