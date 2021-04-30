Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 173,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,162,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

