Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.91. 375,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

