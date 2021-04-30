Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

