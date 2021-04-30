Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

