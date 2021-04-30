Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA stock opened at $677.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

