Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 371 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

