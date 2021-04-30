Barclays Raises CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $116.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COR. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.99. 3,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,391. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

