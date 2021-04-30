Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.50.

HBMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HBMD stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,237. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

