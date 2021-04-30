Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $327.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.50 million and the highest is $331.82 million. Conn’s posted sales of $317.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,370. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $594.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.