CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,228. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

