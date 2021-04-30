Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,500. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

