Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRTS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.17. 7,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

