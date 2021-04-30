$829.70 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $829.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.46 million and the highest is $833.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. 8,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.