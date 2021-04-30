Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 29,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,553. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

