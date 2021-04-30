Credit Suisse Group Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $27.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ATGFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259. AltaGas has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

