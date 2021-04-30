LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Invests $234,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224,689. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

