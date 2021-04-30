Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

