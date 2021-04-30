Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CLXPF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 1,978,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,354. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

