Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.98. 64,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

