Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Ribbon Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,608. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

