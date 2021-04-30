First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,237. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

