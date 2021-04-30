SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

