Credit Suisse Group Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $77.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OTIS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. 17,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,540. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.