Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.64.

NYSE MTN traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.88 and its 200 day moving average is $282.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.54 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

