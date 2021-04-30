Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.38 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and approximately $739,459.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,243,605 coins and its circulating supply is 78,243,507 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.