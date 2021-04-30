The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NSEC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.05. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.58% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

