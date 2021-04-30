Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $94.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

