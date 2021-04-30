Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 7,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $73.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.