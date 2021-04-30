Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 7,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,464,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,738,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.