SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 408,594 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLMD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.