Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Short Interest Update

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AEB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 16,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,342. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.