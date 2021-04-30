Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 169.16, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

