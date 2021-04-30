Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Up 7% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $174.48 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

