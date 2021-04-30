BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 5.5%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 69 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 843,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

