VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 7.6%

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) traded down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $24.02. 14,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,062,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,664,476.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

