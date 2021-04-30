CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $25.17

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $25.70. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 3,924 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.