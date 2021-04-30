CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 4.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 18,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,884,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $709.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

