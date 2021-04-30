Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 4.6%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.51 and last traded at $109.51. 486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 249.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

