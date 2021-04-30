OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.26

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 20.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

