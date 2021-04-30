Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Down 6.4%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 1,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 473,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
