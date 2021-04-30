Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Down 6.4%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 1,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 473,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

