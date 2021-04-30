AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AER traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.34. 9,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.